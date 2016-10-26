Things to BOO this Hallowe'en in NI

With Hallowe'en just around the corner, Tourism Northern Ireland is encouraging everyone to celebrate the spookiest time of year by discovering all the frightful events in the Province.

Whether you are planning a short break or dress-up days away with your little wizards and witches there are lots of great events to choose from including fireworks displays, spooky tours and haunted houses.

Rachel Quigg, from Tourism Northern Ireland said: "Halloween is the perfect time of year to dress up and explore all the wickedly wonderful events

happening in Northern Ireland this October with friends and family. We’ve put together a terrifyingly good list of just some of the events and would encourage

everyone to check out what’s happening in their local areas for some guaranteed fun."

To help get you started, Tourism Northern Ireland has put together a list of spooky events to make sure you get into the Halloween spirit:

BELFAST

Monster Manor is back in W5 until November 6, and it's even spookier than last year! The singing

pumpkins, dancing skeletons, floating ghosts, witches and monsters have been joined by some new

phantom friends this year, and W5 have uncovered some new rooms in the mansion where new

Belfast City Hall

scares await. It may be really spooky and a little bit eerie, but Monster Manor is a whole lot of fun.

CO ANTRIM

Ghost in the Glens Storytelling Festival takes place from October 27-30 in Cushendall and celebrates

the rich cultural heritage of the Glens of Antrim. Over the weekend renowned storytellers will tell

tales of ghosts and witches to send shivers up the spines of listeners of all ages.

The festival, which takes place in local pubs and restaurants, will also have non-scary storytelling for

the little ones in Cushendall Library.

This Halloween season, the Giant’s Causeway will be exploring how other cultures remember loved

ones who have passed with its Mexican Day of the Dead. The event will feature a host of activities

that the whole family can enjoy, while the café will be serving tasty treats with a Mexican twist,

whilst live Latin music will be played in the Visitor Centre. Mexican Day of the Dead will take place on

October 29-30 and is no extra cost.

CO ARMAGH

Enjoy some spook-tacular family fun at Little Spooks at the Navan Centre, Armagh, from October 28-

31. Are you brave enough to pass through the Bone Taker’s garden and see their Palace of Bones?

Test your Halloween knowledge and follow the Spooky Riddle Trail if you dare. With prizes in every

show, don’t forget to come in your best fancy dress.

CO DOWN

Millbrook Lodge Hotel in Ballynahinch is hosting a Halloween Drive-In Movie Night, with two scary

movies being shown in the hotel’s rear car park on November 1. Enjoy American fantasy comedy

Hocus Pocus starring Bette Midler as the leader of the villianous Sanderson Sisters, followed by

classic supernatural horror The Conjuring. Hot and cold drinks are available, as well as fast food and

ice cream.

CO FERMANAGH

Halloween Howler at Share Discovery Village is a spookily spectacular family-friendly Halloween

event which will be packed with hair-raising activities. On October 31 try out the Halloween games,

fireworks, fancy dress and spooky walks through the haunted forest.

CO LONDONDERRY

Recently voted Best Halloween Destination in the World by USA today, Derry~Londonderry is a

destination not to be missed for Halloween enthusiasts as the Banks of the Foyle Halloween

Carnival returns for its 30 th anniversary from October 28-31. The crazy costumes that pass through

the City at this time of the year are not for the faint-hearted, and the explosive fireworks finale on

Halloween night is considered a highlight among both locals and visitors at this time of year.

CO TYRONE

At the Oasis Plaza in Omagh, the Halloween Party on the Plaza event on October 31 will feature a

programme of fang-tastic entertainment featuring spooktacular street performers, fire jugglers and

creepy characters. A Halloween fancy dress party will feature spot prizes awarded for fancy dress in

different categories throughout the evening, and a spectacular pyrotechnics display will be launched

from Strule Arts Centre rooftop at 7.30pm.

SPOOKY PLACES TO VISIT

Found on the North Antrim coastline, along the world famous Causeway Coastal Route, the 4 star

Ballygally Castle Hotel is known as one of the most famous haunted hotels in Northern Ireland. The

ghost of Lady Isobella Shaw has haunted the hotel for 400 years and is said to wander the corridors

late at night wearing a silk dress. The hotel is proud of its resident ghost and has even named a room

after her in the older part of the castle, where guests can request to stay if they are feeling brave

enough.

Set on the shores of Upper Lough Erne in County Fermanagh, Crom Estate is one of Ireland’s most

important and stunning nature reserves and home to its own Ghostly Walking Trail. The trail takes

you places around the Lough where many ghostly sightings have been recorded over the years.

The Walled City of Derry~Londonderry has many scary stories to tell, but perhaps none are better

than that of the Tower Museum. The museum houses the second oldest coach in Ireland and is said

to be frequently visited by the ghost of Mary Anne Knox, who was shot by her lover MacNaughton. A

photograph depicting Mary inside the coach is on display in the museum.

Belfast’s iconic City Hall found in the heart of the city centre is reported to be haunted by various

individuals who unfortunately died during the building’s construction. Apparently, if you are in the

building late at night a chilling presence can be felt around the building.

Tollymore Forest Part in County Down is believed to be haunted by a wistful figure known as The

Blue Lady, who formerly resided in the seat of the Roden family in Tollymore House. She is believed

to wander restlessly through the trees, and has been seen on many a dark night walking the tree-

lined avenues.

