This year’s Oktoberfest promises to be the ‘best one yet’

Anticipation is mounting ahead of this year’s celebration of food, beer and music at this year’s Oktoberfest held in Kings Hall.

Oktoberfest Belfast will be held every Friday and Saturday over four weekends from September 29 – October 21 and will be the last major event to happen at the Kings Hall.

In 2008 and 2009 Belfast gave host to a small imitation of the Munich festival and after four years in the waiting The Merry Monk Tavern are bringing the celebrations to Northern Ireland.

The were a great success with sell-out crowds who enjoyed the great atmosphere presented by a well balanced mix of traditional ‘oom pah pah’ band and local entertainment.

The Oktoberfest Returned in 2013 and has been held at The Kings Hall, Belfast ever since, and continues to get bigger and bigger each year with more music, more food, and of course more beer.

Backed by one of the biggest breweries in Germany, Paulaner, this year’s Oktoberfest Belfast 2017 sets to be bigger with ever with 35,000 litres of beer from Germany’s beer making capital.

All the food and beer will be delicious and served by friendly staff in traditional Bavarian costumes.

As is tradition in Bavaria the beer will be served in 1 litre glasses (steins).

For more information visit OktoberfestBelfast.com.