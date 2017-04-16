Thousands attend centenary parade

Thousands of people lined the Falls Road in west Belfast for biggest parade taking place in Northern Ireland yesterday to mark the centenary of the Easter Rising.

Republicans young and old in period costume made their way to Milltown Cemetery where a commemoration and remembrance ceremony took place.

Parades also took place in Londonderry, Coalisland and other locations throughout the Province as well as in the Republic of Ireland.

Former Northern Ireland secretary of state Theresa Villiers praised the way the Irish government has used the centenary to promote reconciliation on the island.

She said she recognised the significance of this weekend for Irish people around the world.