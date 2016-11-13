Thousands gather to honour fallen heroes

Around two thousand people gathered at the Northern Ireland Festival of Remembrance in the Waterfront Hall in Belfast last night.

The annual tradition - held by the Royal British Legion to commemorate the lives lost at war- included a moving mixture of concert, spectacle and service, paid special

Northern Ireland Festival of Remembrance

tribute to the men and women who fought in 1916, off Denmark’s Jutland peninsula and at the Somme.

George Black, the Legion’s Chairman in Northern Ireland, said: “In the year that marked the centenaries of the Battle of Jutland and the Battle of the Somme, this was a very fitting and beautifulevening of reflection, to remember those who gave so much and in many occasions, their lives, for their country.

“Every year we work incredibly hard to make this event special. The Festival of Remembrance is a way of remembering those who fought for their country, as well as a time to commemorate and give thanks for their service. The Festival of Remembrance offers us a time when we, can stop, reflect and remember those brave men and women who sacrificed so much for us.”