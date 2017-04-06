Three Belfast City Council SDLP Councillors suspended

Three SDLP Belfast City Councillors have been suspended, it has been revealed, after they abstained from a vote on Monday night.

The SDLP Councillors who have been suspended are Pat Convery, Declan Boyle and Kate Mullan.

The trio were suspended after they abstained from a vote calling for an end of intimidation of people using reproductive healthcare during a Council meeting on Monday.

A SDLP spokesman said they were not issuing a statement on the issue.