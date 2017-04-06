Search

Three Belfast City Council SDLP Councillors suspended

Pat Convery, Declan Boyle and Kate Mullan

Three SDLP Belfast City Councillors have been suspended, it has been revealed, after they abstained from a vote on Monday night.

The SDLP Councillors who have been suspended are Pat Convery, Declan Boyle and Kate Mullan.

The trio were suspended after they abstained from a vote calling for an end of intimidation of people using reproductive healthcare during a Council meeting on Monday.

A SDLP spokesman said they were not issuing a statement on the issue.