Three Belfast City Council SDLP Councillors suspended

Three SDLP Belfast City Councillors have been suspended, it has been revealed, after they abstained from a vote on Monday night.
The SDLP Councillors who have been suspended are Pat Convery, Declan Boyle and Kate Mullan.
The trio were suspended after they abstained from a vote calling for an end of intimidation of people using reproductive healthcare during a Council meeting on Monday.
A SDLP spokesman said they were not issuing a statement on the issue.
