Three charged after man in 20s stabbed

Two men, both aged 20, have been charged with attempted murder after a man in his 20s was stabbed in the Hatfield Street area of south Belfast on Saturday morning.

A third man, aged 21, has been charged with assault on police, criminal damage and disorderly behaviour.

The two men charged with attempted murder will appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday. The other man will appear on Friday, July 7.

The victim’s condition is not life-threatening.