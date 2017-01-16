Three collisions causing delays across NI

The PSNI are advising of delays on a number of routes following a number of collisions across Northern Ireland.

In Co Londonderry, motorists are advised to proceed with caution on the Glenshane Pass near the Ponderosa following a road traffic collision.

In Co Down, a multi-vehicle collision on the A7 Belfast Road between Carryduff and Saintfield near Lessans Road is causing delays. The PSNI also report that the Crossgar Road, near Shrigley, Killyleagh, also in Co Down, is closed due to a two-vehicle collision. Diversions are in place. Motorists should seek alternative routes if possible.