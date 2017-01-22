Three hospitalised and neighbours evacuated after oil tank blaze spreads

A child and two adults were taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation following a fire at a property in the Ballycastle Road area of Coleraine in the early hours of Sunday.

A report was received by police at around 4am that an oil tank at a house was on fire. The blaze then spread to the dwelling causing substantial damage and requiring the occupants and near neighbours to be evacuated.

The Ballycastle Road was closed for some time whilst emergency services dealt with the incident but has since re-opened.

A man, woman and a small child were taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

PSNI Chief Inspector Mark McClarence said: “ The cause of the fire has yet to be established, however, I would appeal to anyone who was in the Ballycastle Road area at around 4am this morning and who may have information which could assist with police enquiries, to contact officers in Coleraine on 101.”