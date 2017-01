Three more names have been added to the bill for Belsonic 2017.

An announcement made this afternoon revealed: June 16: THE 1975 & Guests



June 17: CREAM CLASSICAL



June 26: THE CHAINSMOKERS & Guests

They will join Jess Glynne and Axwell \ Ingrosso with more acts still to be announced.

Tickets for all shows go on-sale this Friday at 9am from Ticketmaster Outlets.