Three men collapse after suspected drugs overdose in Belfast

Police supplied emergency first aid to three men who took suspected drug overdoses in Belfast on Saturday night.

The men are being treated in the Royal Victoria Hospital, with one thought to be in a serious condition.

The men were found unconscious in the Donegall Pass area shortly before 9pm.

In a post on the PSNI’s Facebook page this morning, a PSNI officer said: “Tactical Support Group (TSG), Armed Response Unit, and Local Policing teams worked together to provide emergency first aid to three males who collapsed in Belfast tonight after a suspected overdose.

“This clearly could have had dire consequences for those involved. The males were subsequently treated by ambulance crews and are now recovering in hospital.”

A PSNI spokeswoman issued the following statement: “At approximately 8.50pm last night, Saturday, 10 December, police received a report from the NIAS of three unconscious males in the Donegall Pass area of Belfast.

“Police attended the scene and assisted NIAS colleagues. The three males were subsequently taken to hospital.”

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service added: “We got the call at 8.49pm, reports of thee people unconscious in the street in Donegall Pass. We sent three A&E crews and took all three to the Royal.”