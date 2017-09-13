Three released unconditionally after being arrested under Terrorism Act

Two men and woman who were arrested on Monday under the Terrorism Act have been released unconditionally.

The men were aged 39-years and 56-years. The woman arrested was also 56-years.

The trio had been questioned at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in the city centre.

The arrests came as police launched a major blitz on Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) criminality in Belfast.

Fourteen searches of homes and businesses found large amounts of cash, contraband cigarettes, an imitation firearm and money lending ledgers.

UVF paraphernalia including flags, fleeces, belt buckle and ties, computers and mobile phones were also seized, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) added.

Around 100 officers were involved in an operation which produced three arrests.