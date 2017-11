A three-vehicle road traffic collision has occurred on the Craigavon Bridge in Londonderry this morning.

There are no reports of any injuries at this stage.

The Craigavon Bridge in Londonderry

The PSNI have confirmed that the collision was reported at 8.47am today.

It is understood all three vehicles have now been removed from the bridge. Motorists have reported long tailbacks in the area over the busy rush hour period.