Tim McGarry goes over the top with his brand new stand-up show

Comedian Tim McGarry goes over the top when he brings his new show to Crumlin Road Gaol on Saturday September 17 and the Lyric Theatre in Belfast at the start of next month.

Following the success of his Irish History Lesson, Tim returns with a brand new stand-up show about our history.

This time, instead of taking on all of Irish history, Tim will concentrate on the bits that we think matter the most, and because of the current year that can only be the 1916 Easter Rising and the Battle of the Somme.

McGarry takes a look at the lighter side in relation to events that have been the subject of many worthy and serious dramas and documentaries.

“What are the funny myths and facts about 1916?” he asks. “Why do we take our history so seriously and how can we stop taking it seriously?”

Tim will cover the period from the start of the 1900s, from Oscar Wilde and Carson, to the Titanic and the build-up to the Easter Rising and the Somme.

He will ask serious questions, like - What can we learn from 1916? What would the people of 1916 think today? How can we know? Is it a good idea to take our current political views from what happened a century ago? And what will be remembered in 2116?

“Expect myths to be exploded and sacred cows to be slaughtered but above all expect laughs,” a spokesperson said, “and, who knows, we might accidentally learn something along the way. “

Tim is former lawyer, an experienced actor, writer, stand-up comedian and broadcaster who has worked extensively on television, radio and stage. He is probably most renowned for playing the part of Sinn Fein stalwart Da in the hugely popular sitcom Give My Head Peace.

Tim brings his show to Crumlin Road Gaol on Saturday September 17 and the Lyric Theatre on Sunday October 2.

Tim will also be bringing his new show to theatres up and down the country, including dates in Lisburn, Coleraine, Armagh, Newtownabbey, Downpatrick, Cookstown, and Antrim. Tickets are on sale now from respective Theatre Box Offices.