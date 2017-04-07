Time capsule at rebuilt Limavady Orange hall opens window on life in 2017

A time capsule filled with memorabilia from the local district, along with a copy of the News Letter, will be buried at the site of a newly rebuilt Orange hall in Limavady.

Construction of the new Limavady Orange Heritage Centre is almost complete and, as one of the finishing touches, the time capsule has been made ready to give future generations a glimpse into the life of the Limavady District in 2017.

An Orange hall has stood at the same site in the Co Londonderry town since 1891 but the old hall had fallen into disrepair, necessitating the construction of a new centre fit for the 21st century.

During construction work, a time capsule dating back over 125 years was discovered at the site. Inside was a copy of the News Letter, local newspaper the Londonderry Sentinel, coins from the period along with documents from the Limavady District.

The new capsule contains ribbons representing the 15 lodges of the Limavady District, various badges and symbols marking important events, along with a copy of the News Letter dated April 6, 2017.

Limavady District Orange Field Committee trustee, Aaron Callan explained: “The Orange hall that was built on the site in 1890 had a time capsule placed in the ground at the front gate and we thought it would be fitting to place a new time capsule for future generations.

“This marks another stage in the development of this new centre. Previously we had the oldest Orangemen in the district lay the foundation stone of the building and now with the time capsule placed we look forward to the opening.”