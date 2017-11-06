Tina, ‘grand old lady’ of Belfast Zoo, will never be forgotten

Such was their attachment to Tina the elephant – a mainstay at Belfast Zoo for six decades – the staff who looked after her have been offered counselling after her death.

Her fellow elephants have also been given time to grieve the Asian elephant who arrived at the zoo in 1966.

When she arrived at Belfast Zoo, Tina had a daily walk until she became too large. She is pictured with Billy Carlisle

Tina, aged 54, collapsed in the early hours of Sunday. The zoo team and veterinary staff worked tirelessly with Tina throughout the morning, even enlisting the heavy lifting capabilities of the NI Fire and Rescue Service to try and get her back on to her feet.

The zoo’s manager Alyn Cairns said: “There was very little response from her when we were trying to lift her. It was clear to everyone that Tina – our grand old lady – had decided it was her time.

“We couldn’t get her back up and we made the decision to put her to sleep. It’s probably one of the most difficult decisions I’ve had to make.”

Tina arrived at Belfast Zoo on June 14, 1966 from Tyseley Pet Store in Birmingham.

The cost of shipping an elephant was £20 and at that time it was necessary to provide three bales of hay, half a sack of oats, half a sack of bran and eight large loaves for the journey.

When Tina – one of the oldest elephants in the European breeding programme – first arrived at Belfast she measured one metre in height and weighed about 150 kilograms. During those first few months, a keeper slept with her to keep her company and feed her during the night.

Mr Cairns, who has been at the zoo for around 30 years, said: “I’m so proud to have known her for the years I’ve known her.

“She was such a character, full of personality.

“Everyone says to me ‘what’s your favourite animal to work with?’. I always say elephants, but when I say elephants I mean Tina.

“She was cheeky, she was intelligent, she was sensitive.

“Lots of our visitors will remember Tina from the old zoo where the visitors were able to get a lot closer to her.

“She would steal handbags and coats and umbrellas. She was also very good at spraying the public with a trunkful of water. She has been known to steal people’s keys and open locks.”

Of the loss of one of the zoo’s most popular residents, Mr Cairns said: “Our staff are completely devastated. We actually have some counselling for them at the minute. When you work with elephants you become almost part of that herd, the bond is very strong.”

Mr Cairns said he was particularly tearful yesterday when a young boy gave him bunch of flowers for Tina.

The law dictates that all zoo animals have to be cremated after they die, but for now the elephant house remains closed to allow her fellow elephants to spend some time with their late friend.

Mr Cairns said: “We want to let the other two elephants – Yhetto and Dhunja – have time to grieve.

“We allowed them to spend some time on Sunday night and yesterday morning to be with Tina. It’s very important they get that time with no interruption.”

While Tina has enjoyed the longest residence at the zoo, she is not the oldest resident – that title belongs to Delilah the gorilla who is in her late 50s.