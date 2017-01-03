Titanic Belfast giving away free tickets as a 'thank you'

Hot on the heels of being crowned the ‘World’s Leading Tourist Attraction', Titanic Belfast is giving away free tickets as a thank you.

Titanic Belfast’s NI Citizens' Day event on January 8 will provide an opportunity to visit the world-class landmark right on our doorstep, which tells the story of the Titanic, from her conception in Belfast in the early 1900s, through her construction and launch, to her famous maiden voyage and tragic end, free-of-charge.

Last month the popular attraction beat off stiff competition from eight global finalists, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and the Las Vegas Strip, USA, to be named the World’s Leading Tourist Attraction.

Now it wants to celebrate the key role the Northern Ireland public had to play in making it ‘King of the World’ with a tickets giveaway on its website on January 4 and 5.

“Home is where the heart is for Titanic Belfast," Tim Husbands MBE, Chief Executive of Titanic Belfast, said. "We recognise that Northern Ireland got behind us in our bid to become ‘King of the World’, from the public, industry partners, well-known personalities, politicians, sports stars and businesses.

"It was because of them and the hard work of our staff that we were voted on par with previous winners such as the Taj Mahal, Las Vegas Strip and the Pyramids of Egypt. To say thank you for your support in 2016 and to show our appreciation, we are throwing our doors open on January 8 to encourage those who have or haven’t visited to come down and enjoy the world-class experience on their doorstep.”

Tickets will be released on www.titanicbelfast.com/citizensday at noon on Wednesday, January 4 with a second release at noon on Thursday, January 5. To bag one of these one-off golden tickets to beat the January blues and experience the World’s Leading Tourist Attraction, use promotion TBTHANKSNI when booking tickets.