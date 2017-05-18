Titanic The Musical to dock in Belfast next year

The Tony award-winning Titanic The Musical will be staged at the Belfast’s Grand Opera House during its first ever UK and Ireland tour next year.

Maury Yeston wrote the music and lyrics. He said: “The idea that this show will tour the UK, birthplace of the ship, where the workers of Belfast, the cabin boys and maids and stewards from Liverpool, the officers and crew, the stokers and stevedores from the Midlands all created a miraculous floating city, means more to me than I can say.”

The show will run at Belfast’s Grand Opera House from April 24-28 2018 after opening in Southampton. It had a 10-week run in London’s West End last year.

On its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York in April 1912, RMS Titanic struck an iceberg and sank off the coast of Newfoundland. A total of 1,517 men, women and children lost their lives.

The show’s promoters say it is “based on the stories of real passengers” aboard the legendary ship.

“Titanic The Musical focuses on their hopes and aspirations. Unaware of the fate that awaits them, the third-class immigrants dream of a better life in America, the newly enfranchised second-class dream of achieving the lifestyles of the rich and famous, and the millionaire barons of the first-class dream of their mastery lasting forever.”

Tickets are priced from £20.25-£41.25 and available from www.goh.co.uk