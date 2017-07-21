Tories suggest £1bn NI funds not dependent on restoring devolution

The Conservative Party has suggested that £1 billion of funding for Northern Ireland will be available regardless of whether an executive can be formed at Stormont.

In July, the DUP negotiated the extra funds in exchange for backing the Tories at Westminster.

On Thursday DUP MP Sammy Wilson criticised Secretary of State James Brokenshire for a lack of clarity about how the money could be spent.

Mr Brokenshire had earlier stopped short of ruling out that it could be dependent on restoring devolution.

The DUP has always insisted the money is not subject to that condition.

But on Friday a statement from the Conservative Party strongly implied that the restoration of devolved institutions is not a precondition for the funding.

A spokesman said: “Our goal remains for the executive to be re-established and for the funding to be provided to the new executive.

“However, if it proves impossible for an executive to be formed we have recognised in the confidence and supply agreement the need for additional funding to deal with Northern Ireland’s particular circumstances.”