Tower block blaze - what we know

Firefighters are tackling a huge blaze which has engulfed a block of flats in west London.
Here is what we know so far:
:: London Fire Brigade has confirmed a “number of fatalities” following a blaze at Grenfell Tower in north Kensington.
:: The number of fatalities is not currently known owing to the “size and complexity” of the building.
:: More than 50 people have been taken to five hospitals, London Ambulance Service said.
:: Crews were first called to the scene in Latimer Road at 12.54am on Wednesday morning.
:: The building is at least 24 storeys high.
:: Forty appliances containing more than 200 firefighters attended the scene.
:: Fire crews from north Kensington, Kensington, Hammersmith and Paddington and surrounding stations were at the scene with the blaze burning from the second to the top floor.
:: More than 20 ambulance crews were sent to the scene, London Ambulance Service said.
:: The cause of the fire is not yet clear.
:: Thirty adjacent flats have been evacuated by police.
:: London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the fire has been declared a “major incident”.
:: Grenfell Tower was built in 1974 and contains 120 homes, according to the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.
:: The building was upgraded at a cost of £8.6 million, with work finishing in May 2016.
:: A casualty bureau has been set up for anyone concerned about friends and family on 0800 0961 233.
