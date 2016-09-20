Toy experts at Britain's biggest toy store, have unveiled their very own list of 14 Superstars, which are expected to dominate kids' Christmas lists this year - and it's going to be a hard-fought battle between tech toys versus popular collectibles and characters.

The must-have Superstars guide, has been published by Toys"R"Us, and includes everything from a £20 Shopkins Truck to a £200 Robotic Dog called Chip.

Some of the country's most popular toy superstars are expected to be snapped up by consumers over the next 14 weeks with sales peaking as the Toys "R" Us Christmas catalogue is launched in November.

LEGO, Nerf, Shopkins and Num Noms have all been listed, along with pre-school favourites Thomas the Tank and Paw Patrol.

The most popular movie character this Christmas is expected to be Hug Time Poppy Doll from the movie Trolls but the Minions have shown up in the list with their version of Pie Face which proved to be a massive YouTube phenomenon last year.

Already, the giant toy retailer has confirmed that Christmas is well underway as hundreds of customers have taken advantage of the store's 'Take Time To Pay' service, allowing them to order their favourite toys now with a no hassle, no credit check payment plan that will help them spread the cost of Christmas over a 12 week period.

This year's tech favourites include Chip the Robot Dog and Furby Connect, although the most expensive toys featured on the list, these toys allow kids to bring physical play from the digital dimension and offer interaction, whereas the least expensive comes in the form of a SelfieMic, a selfie stick and microphone combined that will no doubt become the family favourite over the Christmas holidays as a dedicated 'app' connects tunes via a smartphone (not included).

Mike Coogan, Marketing & eCommerce Director for Toys"R"Us, U.K. said, "Parents have a great selection of toys to choose from this year, Tech toys is likely to take the lead but we also have one of our longest standing classic brands with 2 toys listed in our guide - LEGO has evolved with kids, and their ability to offer role play construction associated with popular TV has been epic. Overall, we're thrilled with the diverse offering we're able to provide our customers.

“At Toys"R"Us, we want to make shopping as easy and simple as possible, it's a fun season and we're already experiencing parents taking full advantage of shopping early in store, online, mobile and through our click and collect service."

Toys "R" Us Must-Have Christmas Toys

Chip Robot Dog

Furby Connect

LEGO Friends Party Shop

LEGO Ninjago Samurai X Cave Chaos

Minions Pie Face: Coming Soon

Nerf Tri Strike

Num Noms Glossy Lip Gloss

Truck Paw Patrol Air Patroller

Selfie Mic

Shopkins Shoppies Smoothie Truck

Star Wars Spinning Lightsaber

Thomas Sky High Bridge Set

Toys 'R' Us Unicorn

Trolls Hug Time Poppy (coming soon)