Traffic advice for tomorrow's Ulster Rugby v Benetton Treviso match

Police have advised motorists of possible traffic disruption on Friday 24th November in the Cregagh Road/ Ladas Drive/ Mt Merrion Avenue / Onslow Parade areas between 5.30pm - 7.00pm and 8.45pm - 9.30pm due to an Ulster Rugby match at the Kingspan Stadium.

Guinness PRO14 will see Ulster Rugby v Benetton Treviso at 7pm in the Kingspan stadium.

A PSNI spokesman said: "Police will be placing cones near the stadium in relation to public and event safety and to facilitate Emergency Vehicle Access to the ground and local communities.

"Motorists are advised to comply with these restrictions.

"Access to Onslow Parade and Ravenhill Park will be limited to residents, public transport and taxis dropping off fans at the stadium.

"Those attending the match are being asked to use Park and Ride facilities provided by Ulster Rugby.

"Anyone parking in the vicinity of the stadium should ensure driveways and other access routes are kept clear. Please follow directions of local police."