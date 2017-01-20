Traffic disruption expected around Kingspan for Ulster game

Motorists are being advised of possible traffic disruption in east Belfast tomorrow due to a rugby match at the Kingspan Stadium.

Ulster will take on Bordeaux in the European Rugby Champions Cup, with kick off at 1pm. Police say disruption should be expected in the Cregagh Road/ Ladas Drive/Mt Merrion Avenue areas between 11am and 1pm and 2:30pm and 4pm.

There will be limited access to Onslow Parade and Ravenhill Park for residents, public transport and taxis dropping off fans at the stadium.

Those attending the match are being asked to use Park and Ride facilities provided by Ulster Rugby.

Anyone parking in the vicinity of the stadium should ensure driveways and other access routes are kept clear. Please follow directions of local police.