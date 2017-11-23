TRAFFIC: Long delays expected after lorry hits bridge

Motorists in Co Down have been warned to expect delays this morning after a lorry hit a bridge and caused a road closure between Bangor and Dundonald.

The lorry hit the Old Railway Bridge on the B170 Ballysallagh Road on Wednesday evening.

A spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure last night said the bridge had been damaged and would need to be assessed by a structural engineer this morning.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time.

Diversions are in place and motorists have been advised to allow extra travel time due to increased traffic on the A2 and other commuter routes in this area.