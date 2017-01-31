Traffic news: Flooding on some routes

There have been reports of bad flooding on a number of routes in Northern Ireland this morning, with a lot of surface water and spray on all roads.

Police are advising motorists to watch speed and maintain adequate stopping distance.

There have been reports of bad flooding on the following roads:

The A55 Upper Knockbeda Road and Knock Road which is described as being partcularly bad, Forestside to Sandown Road,

Garryduff Road Dunloy near Galdanagh Cross Roads, at dip in road

Craigantlet

The A25 Strangford and Downpatrick

Comber Bypass from Killinchy Street to Newtownards Road

Meanwhile, in Greater Belfast traffic is starting to build up on the usual morning routes:

approaching the A1 Hillsborough Road Roundabout

M1 citybound before Junction 8 Blaris to M1 Lisburn Motorway Services at Ballyskeagh

M1 citybound Junction 3 Blacks Road - Junction 1 Broadway

M2 citybound from Junction 5 Templepatrick

M2 citybound Bellevue Bridge through to Junction 1A (Nelson Street)

A12 Westlink heading towards York St / M2

A2 Bangor Road from Rathgael Road through to Ballyrobert

Ormeau Road approaching Annadale Embankment

A2 from Holywood Exchange onto Sydenham Bypass into Belfast