Traffic news: Flooding on some routes

There have been reports of bad flooding on a number of routes in Northern Ireland this morning, with a lot of surface water and spray on all roads.
Police are advising motorists to watch speed and maintain adequate stopping distance.
There have been reports of bad flooding on the following roads:
The A55 Upper Knockbeda Road and Knock Road which is described as being partcularly bad, Forestside to Sandown Road,
Garryduff Road Dunloy near Galdanagh Cross Roads, at dip in road
Craigantlet
The A25 Strangford and Downpatrick
Comber Bypass from Killinchy Street to Newtownards Road
Meanwhile, in Greater Belfast traffic is starting to build up on the usual morning routes:
approaching the A1 Hillsborough Road Roundabout
M1 citybound before Junction 8 Blaris to M1 Lisburn Motorway Services at Ballyskeagh
M1 citybound Junction 3 Blacks Road - Junction 1 Broadway
M2 citybound from Junction 5 Templepatrick
M2 citybound Bellevue Bridge through to Junction 1A (Nelson Street)
A12 Westlink heading towards York St / M2
A2 Bangor Road from Rathgael Road through to Ballyrobert
Ormeau Road approaching Annadale Embankment
A2 from Holywood Exchange onto Sydenham Bypass into Belfast
