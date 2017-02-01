Traffic: Patchy fog on M2

Traffic cameras are showing patchy intermittent fog on the M2 after Junction 4 Sandyknowes out to Junction 2 of M22 Ballygrobby (Randalstown).

In Greater Belfast traffic starting to build up on the usual morning rush routes :

approaching the A1 Hillsborough Road Roundabout

M1 citybound before Junction 8 Blaris to M1 Lisburn Motorway Services (Ballyskeagh)

M1 citybound Junction 2 Stockmans Lane - Junction 1 Broadway

A8M approaching Sandyknowes

M2 citybound Junction 5 Templepatrick

M2 citybound before Junction 4 Sandyknowes through to Junction 1A (Nelson Street off slip)

A12 Westlink heading towards York St / M2

A2 Bangor Road from Rathgael Road through to Ballyrobert

A2 Holywood Exchange and Sydenham Bypass citybound from Tillysburn

A2 Shore Road Newtownabbey - Jordanstown to start of M5 at Rushpark

Malone Road citybound from House of Sport