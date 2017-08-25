TRAFFIC: Police advice to motorists ahead of 'Last Saturday' parades

Police have advised motorists to expect delays on Saturday as a result of the annual Royal Black Preceptory parades.

The PSNI issued the following information, relating to demonstrations in in and around Aughnacloy, Omagh and Castledawson.

IN FULL: All six venues revealed for ‘Last Saturday’ demonstrations

Aughnacloy

Bands and Lldges attending the parade and travelling by bus should now approach Aughnacloy along the B35 Main Dungannon to Aughnacloy Road. Spectators are asked to approach Aughnacloy along the Tulluyvar Road from Ballygawley Roundabout and the Favour Royal Road from Augher Village. Spectators approaching from the Armagh side should travel along the Caledon Road and park along both sides of this road between the Demonstration Filed and the Dungannon Road / Moore Street junction.

Omagh

Bands and lodges attending the parade and travelling by bus will park in Johnston Park and then parade to the Assembly / demonstration field at Campsie Playing fields. Parking will be available at all suitable places along the parade route. Routes within the town centre will close from approximately noon. Spectators are asked to respect 'Police No Waiting Cones'.

Castledawson

The village will close to through traffic from approximately noon. Motorists travelling along the A6 should approach the Castledawson Roundabout with care as there is likely to be slow moving traffic.