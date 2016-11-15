TRAFFIC UPDATE: 'Gridlock' on Belfast's Westlink

It's gridlock on Belfast's Westlink this evening and drivers have been warned to expect long delays.

The News Letter understands a lorry shed its load between Grosvenor Road and Broadway, heading towards the M1 late in the afternoon.

It has led to snarl-ups on the M2, M3 Lagan Bridge, Bridge End, Short Strand, Garmoyle Street and at Millfield.

Further delays are expected after a broken down lorry reduced the Westlink to one lane for M1 and Broadway-bound traffic.

Thousands of football fans heading to the Northern Ireland-Croatia friendly were warned to leave plenty of time for their journey.

One fan stuck in the tailbacks said: "We have moved about 400 yards in a 15-minute period. It's bumper to bumper."

Kick-off for tonight's match was pushed back to 8pm.