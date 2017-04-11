Tragic boxer Manuel Caddell hailed as ‘absolute gentleman’

A Belfast man who tragically lost his life in a road crash this week has been described as “my rock” by his grieving fiancee.

Manuel Caddell, who is understood to be aged in his early 20s, died following a road traffic collision in Crumlin, Co Antrim on Monday morning.

Manuel Caddell, aged in his 20s, was the driver of an Audi car that was involved in a collision with a lorry on the Manse Road at its junction with Nutts Corner Road around 10.50am on Monday.

The west Belfast father-of-one was killed when the Audi car he was driving collided with a lorry on the Manse Road at its junction with Nutts Corner Road around 10.50am. The driver of the lorry was not injured.

Mr Caddell, who was originally from the Andersonstown area of the city but had recently been living in Lisburn, is survived by his fiancée Roisin Farrelly and their young daughter Mya.

In a moving tribute on Facebook, Ms Farrelly said: “Thank you everyone for your kind messages my heart has been ripped apart.

“Please Manuel just let us all wake up and let this be a big dream. I don’t what I will do with out you. You were my rock of our family. Your are with your daddy now your best friend.

“Me and Mya will be lost without you, please give me the strength to cope I love you forever.

“Until we meet again my special angel.”

Mr Caddell was a former member of St Agnes Boxing Club, having trained there since he was nine-years-old.

Coach James Taylor described him as a “very talented boxer who will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him”.

He told the News Letter: “Manuel was very well liked. He always had a smile on his face and was a very funny guy.

“He hasn’t been a member of the club for a couple of years, but when he did train here he never missed a night and he won quite a few titles. He also represented the club at the All-Ireland Championships in Dublin.

“Everyone at the club is in a state of shock and our thoughts are with his family.”

Friend and professional boxer James Tennyson, who trained with Mr Caddell for many years at the club, said he was “shocked and devastated” by his tragic death.

He added: “I met this guy through boxing at a young age and he also helped me with sparring at the early stages off my pro career. He was an absolute gentleman. Another life taken far too soon.”

Videos have emerged on social media showing crowds gathered in west Belfast to commemorate Mr Caddell’s life, with some releasing lanterns in his memory.

Mr Caddell’s funeral is expected to take place at 11am on Saturday at St Peter’s Church in Belfast.