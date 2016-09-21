Tragic crash victim ‘young man with a lot of promise’

Mourners have attended the funeral in Omagh of Neil McAleer, who passed away after being hit by a lorry on Saturday.

Neil was laid to rest after a ceremony at Sacred Heart Church yesterday morning.

Father Eugene Hassan, who performed the funeral ceremony, said Neil was a young man with a lot of promise who will be sorely missed by his family and the wider community.

“He was a young man who liked to write”, he said. “He had written scripts for videos on YouTube and he had been hoping to carve out a career in media for himself.

“He was a very promising young man and he will be missed very much by his family, who are gutted by what has happened.”

Neil, 24, died after he was hit by a lorry on the Great Northern Road near his home town of Omagh. He is survived by his parents Marina and Malachy, his brother Kevin, his two grandmothers, his grandfather, and extended family.

Fr Hassan said: “The family have been, thankfully, able to draw on the support of the wider community to help them cope with their grief. It will be in the coming days, following the funeral, that they will need to rely on the support of friends and family most of all.”