Tragic Dean McIlwaine’s legacy lives on as barber shop he planned opens doors

Family and friends of tragic Dean McIlwaine have spoken of their pride after the new barber shop venture he had planned opened for business this week.

The popular 22-year-old, who died in July, had been due to open the shop in Newtownabbey during the summer.

Dean McIlwaine

Since his death, Dean’s family and friends have worked tirelessly to finish the Carnmoney shop. His friend Davy Rodgers is hoping to do Dean proud as a barber in the shop.

Commenting on social media, Davy said: “We are hoping that this shop will be the start of something amazing and that our friend Dean Mac would be proud of the outcome.

“This shop will be everything that Dean wanted and we will take it to the clouds with us and make the name one that will be talked about with pride.

“Thanks to everyone for your custom and we hope to see you back in the very near future.”

Dean Samuel barbers opened for business on September 4.

Wishing the business success, Dean’s aunt, Kim Malone, commented on Facebook: “How proud would our wee Dean Mac have been of his new shop, Dean Samuel’s barbers? He picked every single thing for it himself and it looks amazing.

“We know it will be a success and you’ll be looking down on it and Davy and all who work there. We were and are so proud of you and miss you terribly.”