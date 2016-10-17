Tragic Enniskillen road death victim was ‘foreign national’

A man killed in a road crash in Co Fermanagh at the weekend is believed to have been a foreign national.

Emergency services were called to reports of an RTC around 2pm on Saturday on the Derrygonnelly Road, Enniskillen.

It is understood three other people were injured in the two-vehicle collision in which the man died.

Police have not released the victim’s name, but DUP Councillor Keith Elliot told the News Letter the man was a foreign national.

The latest tragedy brings the total number of people killed on Ulster roads this year to 55.

Cllr Elliot said: “People are shocked by what has happened. This is the second death on a Fermanagh road in less than a week and it highlights the dangers faced when we get behind the wheel.”

Meanwhile, a man in his 50s remains in a critical condition in hospital following a serious one-vehicle collision in Co Down on Sunday, police have said. The incident took place on the Springvale Road near Ballywalter. Diversions were put in place.

There was also disruption for motorists heading to Belfast International Airport yesterday. The A26 Antrim Road between the airport and Antrim town was closed for a time in both directions after a four-vehicle crash. Police said the road was reopened around midday and there were no reports of any injuries.

Motorists in Co Down were also forced to take diversions yesterday after a single vehicle crash on the Rathgael Road in Bangor.

One man was taken to hospital as a precaution but there were no injuries, police said.