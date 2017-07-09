Tragic Fermanagh farmer ‘died doing what he loved’

The funeral has taken place of the Co Fermanagh farmer who died as a result of a tragic accident on Friday.

Gerry Donohoe from Dernagore in the Teemore area died after an incident involving a tractor.

At the 47-year-old’s funeral service on Sunday morning the Very Reverend Fintan McKiernan told mourners Mr Donohoe died doing what he was best known for.

Rev McKiernan told the News Letter: “He was a very competent man working with machinery – diggers, tractors and forklifts were his forte. He loved his work and loved to help others. It is ironic that he died while on his tractor doing silage work.”

It is understood Mr Donohoe fell from the tractor and died from a blow to the head.

Rev McKiernan said Mr Donohoe was very well known in the area and always willing to help people out with jobs involving heavy machinery.

He had worked for Quinn Building Products based in Derrylin and was also a keen fisherman and swimmer.

Rev McKiernan said: “A measure of his popularity was that when his remains arrived at the church on Saturday the building was packed and again on Sunday morning for his funeral mass, it was packed.”

Mr Donohue, who was buried in the cemetery adjoining St Mary’s Church in Teemore, had lived with his parents Eugene and Mary on the family farm at Dernagore. Rev McKiernan said Mr Donohoe was very close to his mother and father.

He was not married and had a sister Jennifer and brother Thomas.

Tom Elliott, former UUP MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, said Mr Donohoe’s tragic loss highlighted the dangerous nature of work as a farmer.

He offered his condolences to Mr Donohoe’s family.

The Health and Safety Executivie (HSENI) has said it is investigating following the fatal farm accident.

“Our sympathies are with the family at this most difficult time,” a spokesperson from HSENI said.