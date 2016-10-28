Tragic horse-fall police officer was ‘so full of life’

A service of thanksgiving for a police officer killed in a horse riding accident will take place on Saturday at the same church where her father’s funeral was held less than a year ago.

Mourners will gather at St Ignatius Parish Church, Carryduff at 2pm to pay their respects to Claire Lowe, aged 39, who died after falling from her horse during a hunt in Ballygowan, Co Down.

The equestrian enthusiast, who was well known through the sport, managed the business of Mill House Equestrian Centre in Saintfield and also served as a constable with Lisburn PSNI for six years.

Her sudden death has been a double blow for the family, after her father Gerry Lowe – who founded the successful Lisburn refrigeration firm Lowe – died last December.

Rev Stephen Lowry, minister at St Ignatius Church, said it was “tragic” that he would be performing Ms Lowe’s funeral just 10 months after he buried her father.

He added: “It is always a tragedy when someone so full of life and with so much potential ahead of them is taken from us.

“I met Claire at her father’s funeral last year. She was a very pleasant lady from a very warm and supportive family. My profound sympathies go out to the Lowe family.”

In a statement Lisburn and Castlereagh City District Commander, Superintendent Sean Wright, said Claire was an “experienced and professional” police officer who was “in the prime of her life”.

He added: “Claire’s untimely death has caused shock amongst her friends and colleagues across PSNI. She will be very much missed by all of us and her loss will be deeply felt for a long time to come.”

Ms Lowe is survived by her partner Doug, mother Adrienne and siblings Kerry, Boyd and Philip.