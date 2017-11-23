Tragic Lorraine Burrows to be laid to rest

A woman who died after being hit by a lorry in Belfast city centre will be laid to rest at the weekend.

Lorraine Burrows, 48, died as a result of a one-vehicle collision in the Great Victoria Street/Wellwood Street area of the city on Tuesday morning.

Ms Burrows had been a recruitment consultant with Keenan Healthcare, based in Adelaide Street.

A family notice described Ms Burrows as a “loving wife to Jonny, beloved daughter to the late Ruby and Desi, and sister to Alice”.

Her funeral service to be held on Saturday in Roselawn Crematorium at 9.30am.

Tributes poured in for Ms Burrows in the wake of her sudden passing.

In a post on Facebook her employer said: “We are all numb with shock. Our thoughts and prayers go to Lorraine’s husband Jonny, who was her absolute world, and to all of her family and friends.”

Numerous comments on the post revealed how highly Ms Burrows was thought of.

One tribute said: “ Lorraine was always so lovely, bubbly and always looked out for you. She will be missed so much.”

Another posted: “Lorraine was such a lovely woman, she was always so nice and friendly and if you had any problems she would have tried her hardest to fix it she will be sorely missed.”

Police have appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.