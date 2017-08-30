Tragic motorcyclist took ‘joy in simple things’, says priest

A motorcyclist who lost his life in a collision with a car in Co Down at the weekend lived his life with “undercurrents of love and respect”, mourners at his funeral were told.

Feargal Magennis, a 43-year-old father who died following a two-vehicle collision on the Castlewellan Road in Cabra on Saturday, was laid to rest following his funeral at St Patrick’s Church in Downpatrick yesterday morning.

Fr Brendan Smyth spoke warmly of Feargal’s “joy in simple things” in a homily delivered to the packed church.

“It was obvious that Feargal chose to live life his way, but with those underlying currents of love and respect of people and of nature,” Fr Smyth said.

“For Feargal worth was not something measured in pounds and pence, but rather in beauty.

“The beauty that often shines out in a world darkened by selfishness. He sought his pleasure, his joy in simple things, though nothing became that important that he wouldn’t want to part with it, after it achieved in him its purpose, he passed it on to others willingly.”

Fr Smyth also offered prayers for “all those who have lost their lives through road deaths”.

He said: “What we must ensure is that Feargal’s death is not a lost experience, and with this in mind that we, in the prayers of the faithful will pray for those who have lost their lives through road deaths, that no more families will have to go through what the Magennis family have endured these last few days.”