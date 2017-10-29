Tragic mum of two crash mum ‘was lovely both inside and out’

The young Co Fermanagh mother who died in a tragic road accident on Tuesday has been described as being “lovely both inside and out”.

Kiara McCoy was laid to rest on Saturday in a service which saw the Holy Cross Chapel in Lisnaskea filled to capacity.

The 29-year-old was the mother of two young boys – aged eight and four – and was a passionate pro-life supporter in her role as director of Stanton Healthcare in Belfast.

She died following a crash on Tuesday evening on the A4 Belfast Road at Brookeborough.

Canon Joseph Mullin, who led her funeral service, said: “The parish really did weep at the loss of this young girl – full of life and full of love and full of hope.

“This is a close-knit community who will support each other through this tragedy.”

Ms McCoy is survived by her children Raphael and Jude, parents Vincent and Eileen, brother Jake and sister Donna.

Of the Lisnaskea mother of two Canon Mullin said: “She was a lovely girl. She was lovely both inside and out.

“She was attractive in every way. She had time for people of all ages.

“I know people always say this sort of thing, but I knew her and she really was a very special person.

“The turn out at her funeral was massive. People from all over the north. There were a lot of young people there.

“This is a big church and it was absolutely packed.”

Ms McCoy was a former pupil of Mount Lourdes Grammar School in Enniskillen and studied law at Queen’s University Belfast, where she served as president of QUB Pro-Life Society.

The group of students which provides a pro-life presence at Queen’s University Belfast paid a tribute to Ms McCoy on Facebook.

Their post read: “Kiara was an extremely kind, gentle, intelligent, articulate, resilient, compassionate person.

“Kiara was a beautiful role model and inspiration as a fantastic mum of two boys.

“She was the president of the Pro-Life Society when she studied law and her masters at Queen’s. There will never be anyone like her.

“Her passion for the pro-life movement and her sensitivity towards pregnant women as the director of Stanton Healthcare Belfast was truly beautiful.

“Her legacy will live on. Kiara is now in heaven with all the beautiful babies and mamas she saved.”

Stanton Healthcare, the firm of which Ms McCoy was executive director, described her as a “wonderful, kind, and beautiful soul”.

The company said it has been left shocked and heartbroken following her tragic death.

They said: “Kiara dedicated her life to protect unborn babies by providing loving care and help to women in crisis pregnancies.

“Her overall objective was ... ‘to love and protect them both’.

“Kiara will be sadly missed by all her colleagues and friends at Stanton Belfast and the wider pro-life community.”