Tragic north Down cyclist ‘always there for encouragement’

The cycling fraternity in Northern Ireland has paid poignant tributes to a north Down club member killed near Newtownards on Tuesday.

Gavin Moore, 40, was in a group of four cyclists Bangor-bound on the Newtownards Road at Conlig when he was struck by a white Hyundai car shortly before 2pm.

One other cyclist, Gareth Boyle, suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries, while another, Keith Freel, was treated for concussion. The fourth member of the group, Rachy Sinnamon, escaped uninjured, according to a message posted on the club’s Facebook page.

The club’s social secretary Kieran Beattie said what should have been a regular club run on a Tuesday “ended so horrifically”.

Mr Beattie said: Coming out of Newtownards there’s a wee bit of a climb and the stronger riders, of which Gavin would have been one, would have gone to the fore and they were riding, as I understand it, in a tight group of four.

“It all ended so horrifically. Everybody is numb and you can tell from the club’s Facebook site with the number of tributes...the esteem with which he held by all of the club members.

“We were all round with Gavin’s partner this afternoon...we’re just in shock. Gavin was a real family man. He will be sorely missed by the whole cycling community in Northern Ireland,” Mr Beattie told the BBC.

Among the hundreds of tributes posted online, one said: “He was a genuine gentleman and always there for advice and encouragement.”

A 59-year-old motorist arrested following the incident has been released on police bail. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to ring the PSNI on 101 quoting reference number 691 of 11/07/17.