Tragic RTC victim Tanya Nesbitt to be laid to rest in Armagh

Young Armagh mother Tanya Nesbitt, who died on Tuesday, six days after her car struck a HGV lorry in Markethill will be laid to rest following a short family service this afternoon.

The 31-year-old’s funeral will take place at 1pm in Markethill Elim Pentecostal Church.

The late Mrs Nesbitt died in hospital on Tuesday six days after her Vauxhall Vectra collided with the lorry on October 26.

She is survived by her partner Paul, her children Josh, Zac, Cody and Paige, her parents Granville and Noeleen, her brother Adam and his partner Linda.

The funeral service will take place at Markethill Elim Pentecostal Church at 1pm this afternoon followed by a private committal in Ballynahone Cemetery, Armagh.

A short family service at the late Mrs Nesbitt’s home will precede this.

“We ask that you support the family during this sad time as they come to terms with the loss of a loved one,” the Church posted via its social media profile.

The family has requested mourners make donations in lieu of flowers to the Royal Victoria Hospital Intensive Care Unit c/o R Warnock Funeral Director, 19 Forest Park, Markethill, BT60 1Q.