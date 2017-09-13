Train suffers derailment in Dublin

A train has suffered a low speed derailment in Dublin this evening.

Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail) said the DART service experienced a low speed derailment North of Dun Laoghaire at about 18:15. There are no reports of any injuries and no cause has been given for the incident.

Services were suspended between Lansdowne Road and Dun Laoghaire, until further notice and Dublin Bus are honouring all rail tickets.

Customers on board the services and services that between Dun Laoghaire and Lansdowne Road were escorted from trains and walked back to the nearest Station by Iarnród Éireann staff.

Iarnród Éireann, The Rail Accident Investigation Unit and the Commission for Rail Regulation are all investigating.