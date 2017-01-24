Translink raise fares by 1.6%

Translink today announced that its rail and bus fares would rise by an average of 1.6% from March 27.

The company said the rise was well below the RPI inflation figure of 2.5% and that discounts of around 30% can still be achieved with the use of ‘Smart’ tickets.

Translink’s Group Chief Executive, Chris Conway said: “We will have held our fares for over two years through good business management and a keen focus on cost efficiency, we know many of our passengers appreciated this.

“We have also been increasing numbers of fare-paying passengers; this was clearly evidenced in the weeks before Christmas when over half a million additional journeys were made on public transport compared to the previous year.

“These measures have meant we are able to maintain value for money by keeping fares low.”

The company said it encourages customers to use its range of “great value” promotions and multi journey tickets in order to make savings.

“We have also maintained everyday value Smartlink multi-journey discounts of around 30% for bus travel compared to paying cash fares and recently introduced more popular mobile ticketing options to offer customers even greater choice and convenience,” he added.

Off peak travel offers such as third off rail and selected Goldline services will also continue to be available, he said.

Further details can be found at www.translink.co.uk or at the contact centre on 028 90 66 66 30, or at local bus or train stations.

The company said it was continuing to work with the Consumer Council to promote best value.