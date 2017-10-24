65-year-old left in a critical condition after shocking hit-and-run

Distressing footage showing the moment a father-of-three was knocked down in a hit-and-run has been released in a bid to trace the driver.

West Midlands Police handout images taken from CCTV of showing the moment a 65-year-old father-of-three was knocked down in a hit-and-run incident as he crossed Piers Road in Birmingham at about 10.20pm on October 19

CCTV video captured the car ploughing into the 65-year-old victim as he crossed Piers Road in Birmingham at about 10.20pm on October 19.

The victim, who had just finished prayers at his templenearby, was left for dead in the road following the collision, as the vehicle reversed and was then driven off.

The man was left with serious head injuries and remains in hospital in critical condition.

The footage was released by West Midlands Police with the agreement of the victim's family, who remain at his bedside.

Officers believe a dark Renault Grand Scenic was involved and are appealing to the public for information as the hunt for the driver continues.

Sgt Alan Wood, from the force's collision investigation unit, said: "The footage is obviously distressing but we and the family of the victim are hopeful that it will prompt the driver to do the right thing and contact us.

"We suspect the driver may be someone who lives locally. We hope that someone in the community will know their identity and provide us with the information we need."