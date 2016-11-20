Appeal for witnesses after man (20s) critically injured at Aldergrove

Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious road traffic collision close to Belfast International Airport on Saturday.

A male pedestrian aged in his 20s remains in a critical condition in the Royal Victoria Hospital after being injured in the incident involving a vehicle before 4.50pm on Saturday.

Ballyrobin Road had been closed between Tully Road roundabout and the airport before reopening shortly after 2.00pm on Sunday.

The PSNI are urging anyone who was travelling on the Ballyrobin Road yesterday evening and who witnessed the collision to contact officers in Antrim Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 831 of 19/11/16.

A spokesman added. “Police are aware of the difficulties and frustration caused by the road closure and the delays and inconvenience caused to commuters and families trying to get home and to the airport.

“It is with reluctance that we close any road however, following any serious road traffic collision police have an obligation to carry out a full and thorough investigation into the exact circumstances of the collision.”