Breaking News: three vehicle crash outside Londonderry

Police are currently in attendance at a three vehicle road traffic collision on the Glenshane Road, between Londonderry and the Claudy turn-off.

Part of the road has been closed to traffic and diversions are being implemented on the Baranailt Road and Foreglen Road.

Motorists are advised that the diversion roads may not be treated for the weather conditions therefore extreme caution is urged - slow down and allow extra braking times.

This is a breaking news story. More details will follow when we get them.