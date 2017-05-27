British Airways passengers advised to check flight status after IT issue

British Airways have cancelled all of their scheduled flights from Heathrow and Gatwick before 6pm this evening (Saturday) following a global issue with the airline’s IT system.

Passengers travelling with British Airways after 6pm should check the status of their flight before travelling to the airport, Heathrow Airport is advising.

“We are working closely with the airline to assist passengers who have been affected by the British Airways’ issue and have extra customer service colleagues in terminals to assist those passengers already at Heathrow,” the airport stated on its website.