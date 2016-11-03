Bus bursts into flames in Lurgan

Seven passengers escaped injury after a bus burst into flames in Lurgan this morning.

The fire broke out at the rear of the bus just after 8am on Thursday morning.

Fire on bus at Lurgan

The incident happened at Loughview Park and Ride close to the M1.

Translink said it would be carrying out a full investigation but it appeared to be an engine fire.

NI Fire and Rescue Service said they received a call about the fire at 07.37am and two appliances from Lurgan were sent to the Lough Road.

Firefighters dealt with the fire on the bus. “Seven people were on board at the time of the fire and had safely evacuated the bus prior to the arrival of Firefighters,” said a NIFRS spokesperson.

Fire crews were targeted by youths throwing fireworks

No injuries were reported and the fire is being treated as accidental. The incident was dealt with at 8.10am.

A Translink spokesperson said: “We can confirm there was an engine fire on an Ulsterbus service 261 travelling between Dungannon and Belfast.

“The incident occurred just outside Lurgan at around 7.45am this morning (Thu 3 Nov).

“All safety procedures were put in place. No one was injured and the driver and the 7 passengers were all taken off the bus safely and transferred onto another bus to complete their journey.

“Emergency services attended the scene and have extinguished the fire.

“Translink are currently investigating the cause of the incident.”

VIDEO BY Gary McCoo