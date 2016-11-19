Busy day, possible delays in Belfast - PSNI

Police are advising motorists of possible hold ups due to a number of key events in Belfast today (Saturday).

Disruption can be expected in the area of City Hall between 4.30pm and 7.30pm due to the Christmas tree lights switch on.

The PSNI stated: “Traffic diversions will be in place and motorists should leave extra time for their journeys.”

Meanwhile, with the Linfield versus Cliftonville football match at the National Stadium, delays can be expected in the Lisburn Road/Tates Avenue/ Glenmachan Street/ Boucher Road areas between 2pm and 5pm.

Furthermore, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will be taking place at the SSE Arena. Heavier than normal traffic can be expected from 3.30pm onwards on the M3 and around the venue.