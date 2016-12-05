Community in ‘shock’ after man dies in collision

The community of Drum outside Dungiven is in “complete shock” after the death of a local man in a road traffic collision on Monday morning.

The man died following the collision involving a car and a van on the main Londonderry to Belfast road, approximately two miles from his home.

Local councillor, Tony McCaul, is a relation of the man who died.

He said the local community is in “complete shock”.

He visited the deceased man’s home this morning.

“The family is devastated. Their hearts are breaking and their loss is beyond words,” said Colr. McCaul. “It’s absolutely tragic.

“I’ve no doubt the local communities of Drum and Gortnaghey will rally around and give the family whatever help they need at this awful time.”

The Foreglen Road is closed in both directions between Claudy and Dungiven

Diversions are in place and delays are expected in the area.