Translink have apologised for ongoing delays and disruption on the journey to work this morning.

Earlier Translink Metro Tweeted: "Ongoing delays & disruption to Metro services across the network-Sorry for any delay & inconvenience".

Earlier Translink Metro ‏tweeted: "Delays on the Albertbridge Road in #Belfast towards the city centre".

Meanwhile Trafficwatch NI this morning tweeted: "Belfast RTC outer lane M1 citybound after J6 S`field Rd before Applegreen (08:55) - long knock on delays".