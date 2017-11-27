Deaths of young brothers in horrific crash ‘heartbreaking’ for family

Relatives of two young brothers who were among five people killed in a horrific car crash have said their loss is “heartbreaking”.

Ellis and Elliott Thornton, aged 12 and 15, died after a stolen Renault Clio hit a tree in the Meanwood area of Leeds on Saturday night in scenes described by police as “complete carnage”.

They were named locally along with 15-year-old Darnell Harte, Anthoney Armour, 28, and Robbie Meerun, 24.

Relatives of the brothers were among a succession of people who came to look at the growing shrine of flowers, balloons, candles and messages at the scene in Stonegate Road.

Debbie Harrower, who said she used to babysit Ellis and Elliott, said: “They were little terrors but they were good boys. It’s just sad.”

Ms Harrower is the boys’ mother’s cousin. Asked how their mother was coping, she said: “How would anyone be losing their children?”

Looking at the flowers, she said: “You can see they were well-loved.”

Another of their mother’s cousins, Charlene Lee, said: “It’s just heartbreaking, isn’t it?

“The thought of losing one child ... but she’s lost two. It’s just devastating.”

A vigil was held opposite the battered tree, where the flowers have been laid, late on Sunday night.

On Monday morning, the mother of one of the victims arrived at the scene and spent some time just standing next to the tree, looking at the scene.

One message left among the flowers said: “Elliot and Ellis. Two beautiful boys taken too soon. We will never forget you both and love you both forever and always sleep tight boys.”

Another said: “My boys who are now flying together. You wings are special in every way, forever in my heart.”

Some of those involved in the crash are understood to have been pupils at the nearby Carr Manor Community School.

The school posted a message on its website, which said: “We are aware of the tragic road accident in our local community and send our condolences and sympathies to the families and all those affected by this shocking and upsetting incident.

“Until the police confirm relevant details we are unable to comment further and we will continue to offer support and help to all our pupils who may be affected by this distressing event.

“We appreciate the respect for the community’s grief and privacy at this time.”

Investigators were back at the scene on Monday morning, trying to work out exactly how the crash happened.

People living nearby described a terrible scene of bodies laid in the road and the vehicle wreckage.

One man said: “It was unbelievable. You couldn’t even recognise it as a car. It was just a crumpled mess.”

His wife said: “There were bodies laid about, it was awful. It was as bad as that.”

She added: “We were just sat here and we just heard an almighty crash.

“We sat here and thought ‘What the heck was that?’.”

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said it was not possible to tell whether the dead and injured had been in the car or walking along the street at the time.

Another woman said her husband ran up the road and could not believe what little was left of the car.

She said: “It was just a lump of metal that was not recognisable as a car.”

All those who died were male, said officers, who confirmed that two more 15-year-olds had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remain in custody.

One of these youths is understood to have been taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.