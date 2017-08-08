Drivers warned of road closures

Motorists are being warned that a number of road closures will be in place this week due to the Ulster Grand Prix taking place at Dundrod.

Closures will be in place on Wednesday, August 9 from 10am – 9.30pm, on Thursday, August 10 from 10am - 9.30pm, and on Saturday, August 12 from 9.30am - 8.30pm.

Roads affected are: Rock Road, Leathemstown Road, Hannahstown Road, Upper Springfield Road, Tornagrough Road and Quarterlands Road.

Police are advising motorists to use alternative routes and to allow extra time for journeys, especially if going to Belfast International Airport.